Search

11 Jan 2022

New figures confirm Christmas surge of Covid cases in Limerick

New figures confirm Christmas surge of Covid cases in Limerick

There were nearly 2,500 cases of Covid-19 between Christmas Day and New Year's Day

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

PROVISIONAL figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show almost 2,500 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The data shows the incidence rate of the disease was 1250.9 (per 100,000 population) between December 26 and January 1 - up from an incidence rate of 718.3 during the previous week.

According to the HPSC, 2,438 new cases of the disease were officially recorded in Limerick over the seven days although it notes the figures are likely to be "artificially reduced" for a number of reasons including a technical issue over the Christmas period.

While high, the incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick in the week after Christmas was lower than the national rate  (1,365.9) and the number of cases amounted to 3.7% of the national total.

The Male to female ration was 0.9 and the median age of those, in Limerick, diagnosed as having Covid-19 was 31.

Dry January for Limerick publicans as owners decide to close due to 8pm curfew

Nationally, the incidence rate in Westmeath over the week was the highest at 3,056.2 while Kerry had the lowest incidence rate at 884.9.

A breakdown of reported cases in Local Electoral Areas is expected to be published later this week

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media