Search

05 Jan 2022

Fears grow that Limerick schools won’t have enough staff to reopen

Fears grow that Limerick schools won’t have enough staff to reopen

Pharmacist Rory Keating says his three stores were ‘inundated’ with calls from people seeking Covid-19 antigen tests over Christmas | PICTURE: BRENDAN GLEESON

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts & Donal O'Regan

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

AS Covid-19 cases continue to rise at record levels, a local teachers union representative has admitted she cannot see all schools reopening fully, this Thursday, as planned.

Laura Quirke, the Irish National Teachers Organisation press officer for Limerick was speaking as the coalition leaders said schools will open after being told that public health advice remains that schools are safe.

Limerick schools set to re-open as planned on Thursday

But Ms Quirke, a teacher at Le Cheile National School in Roxboro, said: “It’s almost impossible to get a PCR or an antigen test. I do worry we will not have enough staff to have schools open on Thursday.

“I am concerned to go back. I can see classes being sent home, parents being told, ‘we don’t have a teacher for the week, come back next week.”

This week chemists across Limerick have been “inundated” with demand for take-home antigen tests.

Rory Keating, who runs three pharmacies locally, reported that over Christmas, on average more than 100 people a day contacted his branches in Roxboro, Newcastle West and Shannon seeking the swabs.

“We tried to predict it. We got what we thought was sufficient supply, but we sold out before New Years. Obviously then suppliers only re-opened today, so we only got stock back in then,” the businessman told the Limerick Leader this Tuesday.

“Our three stores were inundated with calls,” he added.

“We opened on Christmas Day in Newcastle West for two hours, and people came in for prescriptions. But if it wasn’t prescriptions, it was for antigen tests. Demand was huge.”

Daily Covid-19 case numbers likely to surpass previous records in Mid-West

Mr Keating also warned there is a difficulty striking a balance between delivering the booster vaccine – as his pharmacies are doing – and carrying out antigen tests.

Meanwhile, school staffing levels, Ms Quirke pointed out, were at “crisis point” prior to Christmas.​

“It’s become impossible to get cover at the last minute. It’s difficult to get qualified substitute teachers,” said the teacher.

“I know a lot of colleagues have been self-isolating over Christmas. A lot have tested positive. A lot are close contacts, so are not permitted to return. It’s a huge stress for school management at the moment. We need contingency measures put in place.”

All this comes as the boss of the HSE Paul Reid warned there’s no indication Ireland is at the peak of the current wave of Covid-19 cases, as the number of people in hospital with coronavirus tops 900.

In the Mid-West, more than one in every 10 healthcare workers are currently absent from work for reasons connected to the pandemic, a spokesperson confirmed this Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson that amounts to 575 staff out of 4,974. (A total of 11.5% of staff)

This includes staff from University Hospital Limerick, the University Maternity Hospital Limerick along with St John's Hospital, Croom hospital and the hospitals in Nenagh and Ennis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media