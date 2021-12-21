Details of Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Limerick before Christmas are confirmed

UL HOSPITALS and the HSE have confirmed a number of Covid-19 vaccination clinics will operate in Limerick and across the region up to 7pm on Thursday.

No-appointment clinics, for those aged over 40, will take place Scoil Carmel in the city and at the vaccination centres in Ennis and Nenagh.

Because of the high demand for Booster vaccines, members of the public are being advised they can attend any of the three locations and are not required to attend the centre located in their county.

"These extended half-day and full-day walk-in clinics are being held to meet public demand for booster vaccines, and as part of the national effort to maximise the population’s immunity in view of the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omircon variant, and continued prevalence of the virus’ Delta variant," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

A walk-in clinic for Pfizer Dose 1 and Dose 2 will take place in Limerick and Ennis (West County Hotel), between 4pm and 7pm this Tuesday while booster vaccines are being administered at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.

Walk-in booster clinics will take place between 3.30pm and 7pm at all three vaccination centres tomorrow (Wednesday) and between 8.30am and 7pm on Thursday.

Members of the public are also being advised that most community pharmacys and local GPs are also offering booster jabs on a walk-in basis.

Those attending any walk-in Booster clinics are being reminded that 90 days must have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated. Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

People attending the walk-in clinics in Limerick are being advised that a free shuttle-bus service runs daily between the South Court Hotel in Raheen and the vaccination centre every half-hour from 8am to 7.30pm.

Limited parking is available on-site and there is additional parking at the nearby former Moloney’s Garage at Punch’s Cross (see map below).

People should note they may experience delays when attending walk-in clinics, and they are being advised to dress appropriately for the inclement weather we are experiencing currently.