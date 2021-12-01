Search

01 Dec 2021

Limerick's Covid-19 vaccination centre opens at new location today

The vaccination centre is located in the former school gymnasium at Scoil Carmel | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

THE Limerick Covid-19 vaccination centre will re-open this Wednesday morning following its relocation from Limerick Racecourse to O’Connell Avenue in the city.

The UL Hospitals Group says the centre, which is located in the former school gymnasium at Scoil Carmel, will operate from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday and between 8am and 8pm at weekends.

All mass vaccination centres are expected to remain operational until at least next March and it is anticipated the new centre will comfortably meet the demand for booster doses as the national vaccination campaign enters a new phase.

"Our vaccination teams are currently delivering booster vaccines to fully vaccinated people in the 60-69 age group and healthcare workers. Under statutory instrument, booster doses are now sanctioned from age group 50 upwards and we will commence scheduling people in the 50-59 age group by the end of this week," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

The new location at Scoil Carmel is well served by public transport and there are 80 parking spaces on site with additional parking available at a former garage at Punch's Cross. 

UL Hospitals is working with Limerick City Council and An Garda Siochana to minimise disruption to local residents, schools and businesses.

Members of the public with limited mobility will be prioritised for parking onsite and motorists with a disability can access the site from New Street.

Other than those accessing the vaccination centre and local traffic, motorists are asked to consider alternative routes to New Street when the centre is open.

 

Ahead of the opening, Patricia O’Gorman, Clinical Lead for the Vaccination Centres in the MidWest, said: “Our vaccination teams have to date delivered over 400,000 doses as part of this historic vaccination campaign. As society and the economy have reopened, we have had to secure a new location for our Limerick centre with the agreement of our partners. We are grateful to Limerick Racecourse for their support over the course of vaccination campaign”.

Arrangements are being finalised for a shuttle bus service to and from the new vaccination centre with details to be confirmed in the coming days.

