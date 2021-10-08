Search

08/10/2021

Covid rates fall in Limerick city but rise in the county

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Newcastle West Municipal District

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in rural areas of County Limerick is now higher than in the city, new figures have revealed.

According to data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the number of new cases recorded in the three rural municipal districts accounted for more than half (54%) of all cases in Limerick between September 21 and October 4.

Over the fortnight, the 14-day incidence rate was above the overall national rate of 372.1 (per 100,000 population) in the Newcastle West, Cappamore/Kilmallock and Adare/Rathkeale municipal districts.

In contrast, the incidence rate in all three LEAs in the Metropolitan District is now below the national rate.

During the most recent reporting period, increases in the incidence rate were recorded in four areas of Limerick while it declined in two of the six.

A total of 796 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between September 21 and last Monday - compared to the 763 which were reported in the preceeding fortnight.

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (September 21 - October 4)

Newcastle West

517.9 (142 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

502.6 (175 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

407.8 (113 new cases)

Limerick City East

370.7 (131 new cases)

Limerick City North

345.7 (120 new cases)

Limerick City West

329.6 (115 new cases)

