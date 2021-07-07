BREAKING: Significant day-on-day increase in national Covid numbers

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed it has been been notified of a further 581 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country. This compares to 397 new cases which were reported on Tuesday and the 365 which were reported on Monday.

The Department of Health says the number of patients with Covid-19 who are hospital has also increased from 54 yesterday to 60 this Wednesday. There are 17 patients in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19, and so, it is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18."

Dr Holohan says the continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, the high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive.

"If you display any symptoms of COVID-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test," he commented.