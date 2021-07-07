Concern that Covid-19 infection rate remains 'too high' in Limerick as latest figures are confirmed

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging members of the public to maintain vigilance and to not drop their guard even if they have been fully vaccinated.

Depending on the vaccine they receive, people must wait a certain period of time after their final dose before they are considered to be fully vaccinated and best protected against Covid-19.

"It is also important to be aware that vaccines are not 100% effective so even those who are fully vaccinated may still become infected. We ask that people continue to follow Public Health guidelines after full vaccination in order to ensure best protections for you and your loved ones as a significant proportion of the adult population becomes fully vaccinated in the coming weeks and months," said a spokesperson.

Those who receive Pfizer-BioNTech (two doses) are considered to be fully vaccinated after seven days while it takes at least 14 days in the case of those who receive any of the other vaccines.

Meanwhile, provisional figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West show there has been a slight increase in infection rates in recent days, following a steady week-on-week decrease between early and late June.

In the past 14 days, there have been 428 cases in the Mid-West; 323 cases in Limerick, 73 cases in Clare, and 32 cases in North Tipperary. This is a slight increase from 403 cases in the 14-day period up to Friday, July 2.

There were 26 new cases in Limerick yesterday compared to 31 on Monday; 25 on Sunday, 32 on Saturday and 13 last Friday.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “For the first time in almost four weeks, we are not seeing a consistent decrease in cases in the Mid-West region. The baseline of infection remains too high for people to drop their guards against this virus, particularly in light of the emerging Delta variant. We are concerned about the possible implications it may have on our local health service, but we can slow its spread by following Public Health guidelines –limiting your contacts, social distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and availing of a vaccine as soon as it is offered to you.”