Limerick Council to push minister on ‘safe access zones’

LIMERICK City and County Council is to write to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to urge him to bring in safe access zones around healthcare facilities.

At this month’s full meeting, Labour councillor Conor Sheehan saw his notice of motion passed.

It comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests taking place outside healthcare centres including Limerick Maternity Hospital at the Ennis Road.

These demonstrations have been highlighted by the Together for Safety group which is campaigning for safe access zone legislation in response to anti-abortion protesting continuously taking place outside the Limerick Maternity Hospital and Family Planning Clinic.

Cllr Sheehan said: “The right to protest does not guarantee you a right to a captive audience. Safe Access Zones are in the provisions of the repeal legislation.”

He pointed out in the referendum on this matter back in 2018, 66.8% of people voted to repeal the eighth amendment in the city, while 58.1% did the same in the county.

Speaking at the meeting, the northside councillor also shared some testimony from women who have been on the receiving end of these demonstrations.

Councillor Elena Secas seconded the motion, while there was also support for it from Cllrs Olivia O’Sullivan, Sarah Kiely – who described the actions of some protestors as “despicable” – and Sharon Benson.

Fine Gael councillor Stephen Keary admitted he voted against the constitutional change in 2015, but supported Conor Sheehan’s motion.

However, his party colleague Gerald Mitchell said: “We have to ask are we going to have to have safe access zones for each demonstration?”

Together for Safety co-convener, Karen Sugrue, who was present for the meeting in the public gallery said: “It was wonderful to see almost unanimous support in Limerick council for Safe Access Zones with representatives from Labour, Sinn Fein, the Green Party, Fine Gael, and Fianna Fail all speaking passionately and giving full cross party support for measures to allow people to attend medical appointments in privacy and safety.”