BREAKING: Limerick's Covid numbers remain stable despite increase nationally

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE has been no significant change in the daily number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick despite an increase nationally.

According to provisional figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, there were 16 new cases of the disease in Limerick yesterday up one compared to Wednesday when 15 new cases were reported. Meanwhile, there were six new cases reported yesterday in both Clare and North Tipperary.

While the 14-day incidence rate continues to fall in Limerick, the rate remains one of the highest in the country.

Nationally, the Department of Health says 512 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the 24 hours up to midnight. This compares to 448 new cases on Wednesday.

There are 46 people with Covid-19 in hospital of which 14 are in ICU.

Health Minister confirms new vaccine roll out in Limerick pharmacies from Monday

