Second Covid-19 test centre to open in Limerick

THE HSE is urging people in Limerick to avail of a free walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic which will open this Wednesday.

The four-bay facility, which is located at St Joseph's Health Campus, Mulgrave Street, will operate daily from 11am to 7pm up until Sunday.

The free service, which is part of the response to the recent spike in new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, is being led by the National Ambulance Service, with support from HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

"We want people to come forward and to get tested if they have symptoms or if they think they have been at risk of actually contracting Covid recently," said Dr Marie Casey Public Health Specialist at Public Health Mid-West.

No appointments are needed for the walk-in testing service but those who attend must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so they can be contacted with their results.

Meanwhile, provisional figures released last night show a further 41 cases of the disease were reported in Limerick on Monday. Since Sunday, May 16, there have been 300 new cases in Limerick out of 361 across the Mid-West.

The HSE says The Covid-19 testing centre at Ballysimon Road continues to operate and is not impacted by the opening of the pop-up centre at St Joseph's Health Campus.