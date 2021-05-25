BREAKING: Double digit rise in Covid-19 cases in Limerick as daily figures revealed

A FURTHER 41 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been revealed in Limerick this evening, new information has revealed.

Provisional data released by the Department of Public Health Mid-West shows the rise, with localised information unavailable from the Department of Health at this present time due to the cyber-attacks.

Nationally, the Department of Health reported 365 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are 41 people in intensive care, and 103 in hospitals.

Prior to today, more than 120 new cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Limerick over the weekend.

The figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid-West showed 51 new cases on Friday, 31 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday.

It means there has been more than 250 new cases of the disease in Limerick across the past seven days.