Decrease in Covid figures in all areas of Limerick

NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show there has been a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in all areas of Limerick over the past two weeks.

According to the latest data, there were 250 cases of the disease across the city and county between March 2 and March 21 - down from 509 during the preceding fortnight (February 16-March 1)

There were 88 confirmed cases in Limerick City East during the most recent reporting period, meaning it continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate in Limerick.

While significantly down on the previous week, the incidence rate, as of Monday, was 249 (per 100,000 population) - significantly above the national rate of 148. On Monday, the overall incidence rate in Limerick was 133.4.

According to the latest date, the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District now has the lowest incidence rate in Limerick.

The incidence rates, as of Monday, for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Limerick City East

249 (88 new cases)

Limerick City North

155.6 (54 new cases)

Limerick City West

123.2 (43 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

100.5 (35 new cases)

Newcastle West

54.7 (15 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

54.1 (15 new cases)

Last night, 22 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the Department of Health.