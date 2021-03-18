BREAKING: Covid-19 figures for Limerick revealed as almost 600 new cases confirmed nationwide

THERE are 22 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick this Thursday, new figures reveal.

There were 12 new cases confirmed in Limerick on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, there have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 582 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

290 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

455,182 people have received their first dose

165,398 people have received their second dose



The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.