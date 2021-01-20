Limerick public urged to hold firm as Covid-19 figures continue to decline

AS daily Covid-19 case numbers continue to slowly decline the Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to hold firm by staying at home and complying with public health guidelines, as a sign of solidarity with the region’s healthcare workers who are on the COVID-19 pandemic frontline.

There have been more than 1,600 cases of Covid-19 reported across the region in the past seven days, and more than 5,200 in the past 14 days - the majority of which were in Limerick.

Last night saw the lowest number of new cases being reported in Limerick since New Year's Eve.

While there has been a slight decrease in daily infection numbers, Public Health Mid-West says the disease remains widespread in the community, and continues to present a high risk for the vulnerable population, particularly those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The latest data from the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting system shows that as of Tuesday, there have been 170 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the Mid-West region since March 2020. Approximately 50% of these deaths were in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

"While we have seen few indications of slowdown in the transmission of the disease, the level of infection remains significantly high across the region. The third wave continues to leave its devastating impact on our community as we are a still some time away from seeing signs of relief. Right now, we are in no position to drop our guards or be complacent," said Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West.

“Every death as a result of Covid-19 is a tragedy, but we can prevent further loss of life by staying at home and strictly following public health guidelines. By doing so, we break the chains of transmission in the community, which can and will significantly reduce the risk of infection in settings in which our most vulnerable reside. When considering your movements and actions over the next couple of weeks, please think of those you want to protect from this illness," she added.

Effort are continuing to manage and investigate a number of outbreaks in nursing homes, long-term care facilities and workplaces across the Mid West.