BREAKING: 12 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as 14 more deaths are reported in Ireland

A FURTHER 12 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 234.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Sunday evening, show there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, an additional 430 ‘new’ cases of Covid-19 have been reported by labs in Ireland over the past 24 hours. A further 297 confirmed cases have been reported by a laboratory in Germany.

Fourteen additional deaths have been reported across the country, meaning there have now been 334 Covid-19 related deaths in this country.

Twelve of the latest confirmed deaths occurred in the east of the country while two occurred in the west of the country.

#COVID19 #coronavirus



Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 people diagnosed with #COVID19 in Ireland have died. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) April 12, 2020

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, (relating to the 8,496 confirmed cases as of midnight, on Friday) reveals the following that 45% of those who have contracted the disease are male while 54% are female.

· a total of 383 clusters have been identified involving 1,653 confirmed cases.

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,777 cases (21%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 261 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 2,312 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 7%.