BREAKING: 12 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as 14 more deaths are reported in Ireland

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

BREAKING: 12 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as 14 more deaths are reported in Ireland

There are now 234 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

A FURTHER 12 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 234.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Sunday evening, show there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, an additional 430 ‘new’ cases of Covid-19 have been reported by labs in Ireland over the past 24 hours. A further 297 confirmed cases have been reported by a laboratory in Germany.

Fourteen additional deaths have been reported across the country, meaning there have now been 334 Covid-19 related deaths in this country.

Twelve of the latest confirmed deaths occurred in the east of the country while two occurred in the west of the country.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, (relating to the 8,496 confirmed cases as of midnight, on Friday) reveals the following that 45% of those who have contracted the disease are male while 54% are female.

·        a total of 383 clusters have been identified involving 1,653 confirmed cases.

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

·        1,777 cases (21%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 261 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        2,312 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 7%.

WATCH: Spectacular drone footage shows traffic-free Limerick during Covid-19 lockdown