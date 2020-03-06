No current plans to cancel large gatherings in Limerick over coronavirus

THE Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the Government is not currently recommending that planned large gatherings, such as St Patrick’s Day parades, should be cancelled.

However, speaking at Government buildings following a meeting of stakeholders this Friday, he said the situation will be evaluated continually as the coronavirus situation evolves.

“We are not recommending at this stage that any major events be cancelled, but this of course will be kept under review," he said appealing to people not to take unilateral decisions to cancel or defer events.

Prior to today’s announcement, Limerick City and County Council confirmed it was continuing its preparations for the St Patrick’s Day parade which will take place in the city centre on St Patrick’s Day.

The parade, which is one of the largest in the country, will feature thousands of participants and is expected to attract tens of thousands of spectators.

Thousands of people are also expected to attend the International Band Parade which will mark its 50th anniversary on Sunday, March 15.

As it stands around a dozen parades are set to go ahead in towns and villages across Limerick.

