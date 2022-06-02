Search

02 Jun 2022

Charity cycle in memory of Ciara McCarthy returns to Limerick village

Cycle in memory of late Limerick girl returns in Limerick village

The charity cycle in memory of Ciara McCarthy takes place this Friday

Donal O'Regan

02 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

BOHER Community Development Association is delighted to be able to hold their annual cycle in memory of Ciara McCarthy in person this year.

She passed away in 2013 after a long illness bravely borne. Ciara was only seven-years-old.

The cycle was started to honour Ciara’s memory and raise money for Cliona’s Foundation.

WATCH: Limerick school launches cookbook full of local family recipes

After a successful virtual event last year, organisers are looking forward to welcoming cyclists back to the community centre on Friday, June 3. Sign in from 6.15pm; cycle starts at 7.15pm. Donations will be taken on the night or through an idonate page.

Founded in 2007, Cliona's Foundation provides financial assistance for families of children with a life limiting illness to help with the non medical expenses associated with caring for their child. The McCarthys are one of countless families to be supported by Cliona's Foundation.

All are welcome to take part in the event. See the Boher Facebook page for more information.

