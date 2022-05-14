In Pictures: Large crowds complete Darkness into Light walk in Limerick villages

TWO of the dozens of villages, towns and cities across the country to take part into Darkness into Light were Murroe and Doon.

On Saturday morning last they gathered as one to raise funds for Pieta and demonstrate there is no stigma about feeling down and to seek help. Because as the name of the walk suggests - after the darkness can come light.

Great credit must go to the organisers as after the enforced gap due to Covid it was harder to get it back on the calendar again.

As well as the organisers there was all the stewards, supporters, helpers, gardai, Limerick City and County Council, East Limerick Red Cross and, in the case of Murroe, the Benedictine Community for allowing the walk through Glenstal.

And, of course, all who left the comfort of their warm beds before the crack of dawn to be part of something that has the quiet power to change and save lives.