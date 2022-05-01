Search

01 May 2022

In Pictures: Limerick village 'spotless' after community comes together for Team Limerick Clean-Up

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

01 May 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

ONCE the date for Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC) is over it is easy to forget about it for another year.

However, the results of the work carried out can be seen for weeks and months and its purpose hopefully imbues a spirit in communities that will last decades.

The difference TLC7 made in Boher has to be seen to be believed. And that is replicated across the county and city.

Boher is spotless after almost 100 headed off from Boher Community Centre after collecting gloves, pickers, bags and signs. Those not available on Good Friday did their clean-ups on Thursday and Friday.

They all collected lots of rubbish, around 200 bags to be exact. There was activity on every road and in every townland. Neighbours working with neighbours, families working together, all filling bags, all happy to be part of this great event.

In Pictures: 30 of the best photos from Team Limerick Clean-Up 7

Pat O’Connell, Chairman of Boher Community Development Association, said: “It was a great occasion for neighbours to meet each other and to work together. To see the bright yellow jackets everywhere was great.”  

Others drove around in pick-up trucks, tractors and jeeps with trailers to load the bags, while bigger equipment was enlisted to remove heavier waste . Everybody returned to Boher Community Centre to hot teas and coffees prepared by the ladies committee.  

Mr O’Connell, on behalf of the development association, thanked Mr Binman for collecting both compactable and non-compactable waste so quickly from Boher Community Centre.

He said they were delighted to be associated with JP McManus’ initiative and most grateful for the packs, which made a very difficult job a little easier.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media