In Pictures: Limerick village 'spotless' after community comes together for Team Limerick Clean-Up

ONCE the date for Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC) is over it is easy to forget about it for another year.

However, the results of the work carried out can be seen for weeks and months and its purpose hopefully imbues a spirit in communities that will last decades.

The difference TLC7 made in Boher has to be seen to be believed. And that is replicated across the county and city.

Boher is spotless after almost 100 headed off from Boher Community Centre after collecting gloves, pickers, bags and signs. Those not available on Good Friday did their clean-ups on Thursday and Friday.

They all collected lots of rubbish, around 200 bags to be exact. There was activity on every road and in every townland. Neighbours working with neighbours, families working together, all filling bags, all happy to be part of this great event.

Pat O’Connell, Chairman of Boher Community Development Association, said: “It was a great occasion for neighbours to meet each other and to work together. To see the bright yellow jackets everywhere was great.”

Others drove around in pick-up trucks, tractors and jeeps with trailers to load the bags, while bigger equipment was enlisted to remove heavier waste . Everybody returned to Boher Community Centre to hot teas and coffees prepared by the ladies committee.

Mr O’Connell, on behalf of the development association, thanked Mr Binman for collecting both compactable and non-compactable waste so quickly from Boher Community Centre.

He said they were delighted to be associated with JP McManus’ initiative and most grateful for the packs, which made a very difficult job a little easier.