In Pictures: Community comes together to launch Climb for Charlie event

A COMMUNITY came together yesterday to launch their Climb for Charlie event to raise money for IMNDA and Pieta House.
On April 2, Newport College and groups from their community will scale Keeper Hill in conjunction with Charlie Bird's Climb for Charlie fundraising trek up Croagh Patrick.
Local sports clubs, drama groups, Tidy Towns committee, dance schools and many more have signed up to take part in the climb.
You can donate to the school's climb on their fundraising page here.
