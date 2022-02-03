Retailer looks to support Limerick charities through Community Grants fund

CHARITIES and community groups across Limerick are being invited to apply for funding under Aldi's Community Grants 2022.

As part of the initiative, Aldi staff in Limerick and across the country will distribute more than 160 bursary grants (€500 each) totalling more than €80,000.

The retailer says three grants will be distributed amongst Limerick charities and community organisations. Staff from each of Aldi’s Limerick-based stores (Childers Road, Castletroy and Newcastle West) will select a charity or community organisation in their local area to award the bursary to.

Charities or organisations who wish to put themselves forward for the bursary donation can apply at their local Aldi store.

The initiative was launched by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys at Aldi’s Carrickmacross Store in County Monaghan.

“Our charities and community groups have gone above and beyond in recent months, supporting some of our most vulnerable citizens during the middle of a pandemic. I really welcome the announcement that Aldi will be supporting even more local causes through its Community Grants programme in 2022. These grants represent an important contribution for many of these organisations who continue to play a critical role in the communities they serve," said Minister Humphreys.

“Supporting and recognising the work of local community organisations is a priority for Government and underpins our five year rural development strategy, ‘Our Rural Future’. It is fantastic to see Aldi’s staff directly helping local good causes that they are clearly passionate about," she added.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “While the past two years have certainly been challenging for many charities and community groups across the country, it is important now as we return to some normality that we continue to support the local organisations that make such a difference to the lives of so many in our communities.”

By the end of 2022, Aldi’s Community Grants programme will have donated €537,000 to over 1,000 local charity branches and community groups across Ireland since its inception in 2016.

Receiving charities and organisations have ranged from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, disability support to mental health support, and everything in between.