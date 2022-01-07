Funding boost for Limerick Sports Partnership is confirmed

LIMERICK Sports Partnership has announced it is to receive more than €200,000 in additional funding as part of government plans to help sport recover and grow in the aftermath of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions.

The funding, from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, is to help sports organisations to recover and grow post-pandemic, support our grassroots network of clubs and local sports partnerships, and ensure people of all ages and abilities return to sport and physical activity.

It is also funding the provision of sports equipment including the roll out of defibrillators for clubs, kits for school children and state of the art equipment for our high-performance athletes.

Almost €80m was been allocated nationally and specific funding, of €204,665, has been announced for Limerick Sports Partnership.

Phelim Macken, Coordinator with Limerick Sports Partnership has welcomed the funding: “This fund will provide us with opportunities to support community-based groups and organisations in delivering sport and physical activity opportunities in local communities.”

He added that Covid and the various lockdowns has greatly impacted organisations’ capacity to generate funding, which is used to keep facilities operational.

"Under our allocation, we will be hosting a small grant scheme shortly, to support community organisations, groups and minority sports, who do not have full-time staff in their National Governing Bodies.”

Separately, Limerick sports clubs who are affiliated to a sporting body such as the GAA, FAI or the IRFU must apply to their relevant national body for funding under this national scheme.

"This funding scheme also provided supports for targeted interventions for groups greatly impacted during Covid restrictions. These included the older adult community, the migrant community and those in our community with a disability," added Mr Macken.

The money earmarked for Limerick Sports Partnership has been allocated for use across several different categories.

*Community Groups/Organisations providing sport and physical activity – Small Grant Scheme (€142,000)

*Community Sport and Recreation Facility Grant – Manor Fields, Adare (€30,000)

*Older Adult Good2GO Physical Activity Programme (€20,160)

*Migrant Education and Wellbeing Programme (€8,000)

*Inclusion Learn to Cycle Programme (€4,505)