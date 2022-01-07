Search

07 Jan 2022

Funding boost for Limerick Sports Partnership is confirmed

Limerick sports clubs can avail of grants up to €1,500

Phelim Macken, of Limerick Sports Partnership

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Sports Partnership has announced it is to receive more than €200,000 in additional funding as part of government plans to help sport recover and grow in the aftermath of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions. 

The funding, from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, is to help sports organisations to recover and grow post-pandemic, support our grassroots network of clubs and local sports partnerships, and ensure people of all ages and abilities return to sport and physical activity.

It is also funding the provision of sports equipment including the roll out of defibrillators for clubs, kits for school children and state of the art equipment for our high-performance athletes.

Almost €80m was been allocated nationally and specific funding, of €204,665, has been announced for Limerick Sports Partnership.

In Pictures: Limerick hurling stars Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes visit Staker Wallace GAA Club

Phelim Macken, Coordinator with Limerick Sports Partnership has welcomed the funding: “This fund will provide us with opportunities to support community-based groups and organisations in delivering sport and physical activity opportunities in local communities.”

He added that Covid and the various lockdowns has greatly impacted organisations’ capacity to generate funding, which is used to keep facilities operational.

"Under our allocation, we will be hosting a small grant scheme shortly, to support community organisations, groups and minority sports, who do not have full-time staff in their National Governing Bodies.”

Separately, Limerick sports clubs who are affiliated to a sporting body such as the GAA, FAI or the IRFU must apply to their relevant national body for funding under this national scheme.

"This funding scheme also provided supports for targeted interventions for groups greatly impacted during Covid restrictions. These included the older adult community, the migrant community and those in our community with a disability," added Mr Macken.

The money earmarked for Limerick Sports Partnership has been allocated for use across several different categories.

*Community Groups/Organisations providing sport and physical activity – Small Grant Scheme (€142,000)

*Community Sport and Recreation Facility Grant – Manor Fields, Adare (€30,000)

*Older Adult Good2GO Physical Activity Programme (€20,160)

*Migrant Education and Wellbeing Programme (€8,000)

*Inclusion Learn to Cycle Programme (€4,505)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media