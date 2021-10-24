Search

24/10/2021

Meet the three generations of one Limerick family who share the same birthday

Meet the three generations of one Limerick family who share the same birthday

Stefanie, Stephen and Sarah, three generations all sharing the same birthday

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THERE is a journalist-in-the-making in 10-year-old Lorcan McNamara from Pallaskenry.

Last month, Lorcan spotted a good photo opportunity, and a happy tale, in the sunflower he had grown from seed and which had reached 20 feet. 

Tale of the Limerick pupil and the giant sunflower!

Now, he has another, slightly quirky story on his mind, this time about birthdays.

His granddad Stephen Gleeson, his mother Stefanie and his sister Sarah all share the same birthday, October 20. 

“Three generations born on the same day!  What you think of that? ” he said  just hours before Stephen, Stefanie and Sarah began celebrating their birthdays last Wednesday. 

But now he has discovered that another relation, Jayden Garvey in Banogue, a great-grandson of Stephen, also shares an October 20 birthday. 

“It is unusual,” he said with conviction. 

It was also, he acknowledged, a busy time for present buying. He was planning to get candles for his sister because she likes candles. But what about mum? “She is standing here so she can’t know,” he declared stoutly. 

He is a fan of shared birthdays. His own birthday is in March but he said: “I would prefer to share”. 

He would however draw the line at having a Christmas Day birthday, he revealed. 

Meantime, Happy birthday, Stephen. Happy birthday, Stefanie. Happy birthday, Sarah and happy birthday, Jayden.

Cutting-edge medical devices firm to create 250 new jobs in Limerick

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media