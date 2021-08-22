Emotional journey comes to an end as Limerick charity completes its final project

LIMERICK charity Sophie's Journey Foundation has completed its final project, ‘Operation Garden Transformation’, renovating the garden of little Taylor Rose, and her mum, Mary.

Taylor Rose, who uses a wheelchair, was unable to access the garden in her home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liam and Stacey Mulcahy, founders of Sophie’s Journey Foundation, decided that this would be the perfect final challenge for them.

“We wanted to go out on a big project. During the pandemic, we spoke to Taylor Rose's mum Mary. We knew that Taylor Rose was unable to go outside as the garden was full of grass,” said Sophie's Journey Foundation founder Liam Mulcahy.

The theme for the transformation was to bring an outdoor picnic area into the back garden.

“There are sensory plants and a covered area where Taylor Rose can sit out in the sun, as well as a picnic table,” added Liam.

“We wanted to have a place where her friends could come over and visit when it was safe to do so.”

The garden is also designed to give Taylor Rose’s mum some respite.

"People kind of forget about the parents and what they’re going through, especially during these times when services are so limited,” said Liam.

Sophie’s Journey Foundation was formed by Liam and Stacey Mulcahy in January 2015, to support families with children who were dealing with life-limiting conditions. The foundation was set up in memory of their daughter Sophie Mulcahy.

Recently, the Mulcahy family decided to retire Sophie’s Journey Foundation after 14 years of helping countless families and charities with Liam saying, “Emotionally, it’s a big thing for us that we’re actually finished after fourteen years. We are extremely proud of what we’ve done. We like to think we’ve left a positive impact with every project we have done."