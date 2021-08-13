Last chance to secure a signed Limerick jersey as club fundraiser concludes

A signed Limerick jersey is one of the prizes
CAPPAMORE GAA and Camogie Clubs competed against each other in the Munster March last May.
The senior men, senior ladies, juvenile boys and juvenile girls, together with their families and the wider community, all walked or ran a minimum of 450kms.
It is the virtual distance of a trek around Munster's six county grounds.
Funds raised will be split down the middle between Milford Hospice and the GAA clubs.
As part of the Munster March they were given excellent prizes to raffle including a signed and framed Limerick 2020 jersey vouchers for the Castletroy Park and Maldron Hotels and a Samsung phone.
The draw takes place on August 23.
Purchase tickets online, for €10, at cappamoregaa.ie.
Don't miss out on your chance to win a signed Limerick Jersey @LimerickCLG, @GaaEast amongst other great prizes including hotel breaks..tickets 10euro each and can be purchased from the link below https://t.co/mQm0NsUDdM— Cappamore GAA and Camogie Club (@CappamoreGaa) August 10, 2021
