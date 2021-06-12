New jobs initiative for Regeneration areas in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has launched a new jobs initiative focusing on people living in the regeneration areas of the city.

Pathways to Employment will support people from Moyross, Ballinacurra Weston, Southill and St Mary’s Park, who are seeking work to prepare for employment.

It is being run in conjunction with Innovate Limerick, which has employed a Jobs Coordinator to link those seeking employment with training providers and employers.

The initial phase will focus on employment in the construction sector in Limerick, but this will expand to other sectors over time.

In a bid to create new employment opportunities, Limerick City and County Council is including a ‘social clause’ in capital projects, which requires that requires that 20 percent of new job opportunities are available to local people.

Under the social clause, local people are categorised as ‘persons from Limerick City and County’.

The delivery of the jobs initiative has the support of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, Limerick City Build and Moyross Youth Academy.

The partners are offering a construction skills course based on employer and industry requirements, which will ensure participants are ready when employment opportunities arise and supported across Limerick.

Pathways to Employment will also target other industries with a similar approach, identifying employment opportunities and providing training to give participants the skills to take up employment.

For more information email jobsinitiative@limerick.ie or phone the Regeneration offices in Watch House Cross (061 221914) or Roxboro (061 458884).