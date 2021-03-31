Mayor of Limerick sends good wishes to volunteers ahead of TLC6
TLC 6 takes place on Good Friday
THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick is wishing the thousands of people who have volunteered for this year’s Team Limerick Clean-Up the very best of luck.
Speaking ahead of TLC 6 which takes place on Good Friday, Cllr Michael Collins said: “It’s been an unusual 12 months and it’s great that some of our important annual events are being scheduled again. It is a credit to all the volunteers who are willing to give up their Good Friday morning to clean up their areas giving their homes and gardens a spring clean.”
Because of Covid-19, volunteers are being asked to clean with their own home and bubble - in compliance with current guidelines.
“Communities right across Limerick have shown such resilience and fortitude in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and while we see the light at the end of the tunnel coming into focus, we still have a way to go. We need to stay strong and stay safe, and hold firm this little bit longer," said Mayor Collins.
"Now while this year’s Team Limerick Clean-Up is a little different, it is no less important. We can support our neighbours and friends in helping to keep our neighbourhoods and estates clean and welcoming," he added.
