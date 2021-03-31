Mayor of Limerick sends good wishes to volunteers ahead of TLC6

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick is wishing the thousands of people who have volunteered for this year’s Team Limerick Clean-Up the very best of luck.

Speaking ahead of TLC 6 which takes place on Good Friday, Cllr Michael Collins said: “It’s been an unusual 12 months and it’s great that some of our important annual events are being scheduled again. It is a credit to all the volunteers who are willing to give up their Good Friday morning to clean up their areas giving their homes and gardens a spring clean.”

Because of Covid-19, volunteers are being asked to clean with their own home and bubble - in compliance with current guidelines.

“Communities right across Limerick have shown such resilience and fortitude in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and while we see the light at the end of the tunnel coming into focus, we still have a way to go. We need to stay strong and stay safe, and hold firm this little bit longer," said Mayor Collins.

"Now while this year’s Team Limerick Clean-Up is a little different, it is no less important. We can support our neighbours and friends in helping to keep our neighbourhoods and estates clean and welcoming," he added.