Newly formed community organisation in Limerick launches new website

In the midst of a worldwide Pandemic, one community organisation in Limerick city centre has completed

its amalgamation and launched a fully rebranded company, LICP (Limerick Island Community Partners).

In March 2020 St Mary’s AID CLG and Kings Island Youth Community Centre completed their amalgamation to create one company LICP and have just launched their new website licp.ie.

Commenting following the launch, Pat Kennedy, Acting Manager at LICP said: “LICP’s resilience in serving the community during a pandemic has been evident through this difficult time in continuing to offer a full range of support services such as meals delivery service, community bus hire, outreach education opportunities, estates management, law and mediation service, counselling service, Bee-keeping & honey production and bicycle recycling & repairs.

LICP is also delighted to highlight that its baked Limerick Ham Christmas Project, now in its 3rd year, is up and running and

taking orders for Christmas 2020 - contact Pat at (061) 318106 to find out more.

Limerick Island Community Partners continues to promote and facilitate involvement through practical experience in a wide range of social, heritage, recreational and economic projects.

Its vision is for one voluntary organisation within the Limerick Island Community to improve lives through community enrichment and economic development within a safe, healthy and sustainable physical environment.

LICP’s Community Centre has remained open to the community throughout the pandemic and continues to provide services and venue hire - for bookings contact (061) 318106 or email p.kennedy@licp.ie.

Unfortunately, LICP’s Community Café was unable to remain open due to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions. However, all in the community look forward to its re-opening in the near future.

Based in the heart of Limerick’s Medieval Quarter, a great attraction for local people, walkers and tourists alike, LICP was delighted to collaborate with local artist, Catherine O’Halloran and her team at Draw Out - Urban Exhibitionist to create the newest mural on Nicholas Street, Limerick.

Depicting a female form thinking – the feather in her hair represents both strength and fragility at the same time.

This mural and the medieval neighbourhood is well worth a visit.