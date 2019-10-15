Limerick firm’s sporting gesture to the community

A RAHEEN firm is donating two of its playing pitches in Mungret to the local community.

One of the largest employers in the Raheen Industrial Estate, Analog Devices has made the donation to Limerick City and County Council for the benefit of Mungrey, Raheen and Dooradoyle.

The two pitches, used by Analog’s sports and social club, are located at the back of the former Mungret College and adjacent to Mungret Park.

Leo McHugh, Analog’s vice-president, industrial business unit said: “Analog Devices strives to have a positive social impact, not only within our walls for our employees, but in our communities as well. We already provide a number of programmes and initiatives to our local community and environment such as our Schools Robotics competition and charitable donations programme, so we are very mindful of our presence and impact within our community. When we found the pitches were being used less and less and the community around us was undergoing so much development and expansion, it made sense for us to donate the grounds and help meet the recreation needs of the area.”

Denis Doyle, the vice-president and general manager of manufacturing in Analog added: “Thanks to the foresight and public investment of Limerick City and County Council and the Department of Education and Skills, the facilities at Mungret park and playground are fantastic. There are further exciting plans for Mungret and the availability of new homes in such close proximity to our campus will benefit future Analog Devices employees. So, we are delighted to contribute to the amenities in the area.”

Mayor Michael Sheahan welcomed the donation, adding: “It will provide a valuable recreational resource for all those living in the area. The pitches are ideally located with new schools, a wonderful park and playground and sports clubs all in the vicinity and will greatly enhance community life.”

In total, Analog Devices employs 1,200 people in the Raheen estate.