Popular charity harvest fair in Limerick returns for 34th straight year

ONE of Limerick’s most popular events is back for a 34th consecutive year.

On Sunday, September 1 next, the University of Limerick arena will be taken over by a heady mix of a bazaar, funfair, and spectacle.

It’s all for a good cause though – one of Limerick’s best loved charities Milford Hospice.

The charity’s main fundraiser of the year, thousands of people are expected to attend the event, which kicks off at 11am.

Over the years, the Harvest Fair has raised millions of euro for Milford Hospice, which provides convalescent care to patients across the region.

The launch of the event took place last Thursday in Milford Hospicef, with the chairman of the board Joe Murphy praising the dedication of the team which works behind the scenes to deliver the event.

“The Milford Harvest Fair, which is a free of charge event, is so traditional in nature. That’s what makes it the success it has become,” he said.

“It’s a day out for families, where the adults can ponder and select their bargain purchases and the children can be equally entertained scanning the toys on offer and partaking in the great entertainment on site throughout the day,” he said.

Mr Murphy said it’s an event for everybody, young and old.

“The range of stalls this year will include books, toys and a host of miscellaneous goods, including handbags and scarves for the ladies; this was such a success last year that we just had to include it again this year.

“It’s simply a fun day out for the family and all are welcome,” he added.

Milford Hospice chief executive Pat Quinlan added: “We could not achieve the level of fundraising we do without the volunteers; they complement the work of our wonderful in-house team and give of their time so generously and effortlessly.

“Fundraising is a very important element of our work as all the monies raised go towards the provision of our much-needed specialist hospice services across the Mid-West,” added Mr Quinlan.

A call for donations for the event is now open – donations of items for the stalls will be accepted between between Monday, August 19 and Thursday, August 29.

Books, however, will be accepted for just one week, until Friday, August 23.

All items should be delivered to the goods acceptance area in Milford Care Centre located at the bottom of the car park.

Directional signs will indicate the exact location on site. Donations of new and used items for the perennial favourite, the Wheel of Fortune, are also being sought.

For more information, telephone 061-485800.

