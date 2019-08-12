hurling superstars to reunite for fundraiser in Limerick

IT is a sight all Limerick hurling fans will relish, Ciaran Carey putting on the green jersey again.

And he will be joined by by former hurling stars Joe Quaid, TJ Ryan, Mike Nash and Gary Kirby and many others.

It is all part of a fundraising legends game against Tipperary for the Alzheimer Society to be played on September 7 at Éire Óg grounds in Nenagh at 5pm. The event will be sponsored by Bluebird Care, which provides Q-Mark approved homecare services to people of all ages across Ireland.

It was launched by two leading dementia advocates, Kevin Quaid and Kathy Ryan, who both have a dementia diagnosis, Over a cup of tea, they discussed ways to give something back to The ASI after everything the charity had done for them.

Hence, the inaugural ‘Kevin Quaid and Kathy Ryan Legends Cup’ was created which will bring Tipperary and Limerick hurling legends of yesteryear together to duke it out in Nenagh.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Head of Fundraising, Mairéad Dillon said: “We are delighted that Bluebird Care has decided to come on board to sponsor our Hurling Legends Match.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to raise much-needed funds for dementia supports and services and also to raise awareness of dementia in communities across Ireland.” Tickets are available via EventBrite and are €15 for adults and kids go free. All money raised will go towards Munster services and supports.