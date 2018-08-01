All contribute as Pride of Place judges hit Limerick’s Bishop’s palace

MORE than 20 volunteers, staff and members of the Limerick Civic Trust were present at the Bishop’s Palace for the visit of the Pride of Place judges.

The Trust, which undertakes projects for the general improvement of Limerick’s heritage and economic development, has been nominated in the Creative Place initiative.

Reacting to the judge’s visits, David O’Brien, the group’s chief executive said: “It went very well. We went through a few sites with them, they seemed very appreciative, knowledgeable and insightful.”

Of the people present from the Trust, Mr O’Brien reported that everyone had a chance to have their say.

“They all contributed, they fielded questions and answers on different aspects of our work. We gave a detailed profile of what we do, how we’re funded – how we’re self-funded, nothing to do with Limerick Council.”

Founded in 1982, the Civic Trust has just appointed a new chairman, the barrister Thomas Wallace O’Donnell.

His goals for his term at the head of the organisation include bringing a military museum to the deconsecrated St Munchin’s Church and the erection of a memorial wall to commemorate the Limerick people who died in the Great War.

“It would be brilliant if we won in our category,” acknowledged Mr O’Brien. “There are an awful lot of good projects out there – but I’d like to think we are in with a shout.”

The Civic Trust provides work for 70 people on Community Employment schemes.