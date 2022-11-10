Louise Loves: Celebrating Science Week in Limerick

THE Limerick Festival of Science will run from November 11 to 18. The Festival is organised by the University of Limerick (UL), the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), and Mary Immaculate College (MIC).

The three third level institutions in Limerick City share their enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) with everybody in the region. Science Week provides the opportunity to spark curiosity, inspire imaginations and unleash the potential that can help create our future.

This year’s exciting festival programme provides all with the opportunity to explore the infinite possibilities of science and the role it plays in helping us to understand our world, inspire new opportunities and provide potential solutions to difficult challenges for a shared better future. The range of activities and experiences in our Festival programme aims to challenge stereotypes so young people can see the diversity of people that work in STEAM.

The Festival features a range of scientists and engineers from various backgrounds ages and disciplines. A variety of interactive virtual and face to face talks, workshops, quizzes, competitions, nature walks, café science and fun activities featuring something to interest every one of every age.

The Festival will run across Limerick City & County, County Clare and Tipperary celebrating the role of science in the lives of people and in creating our future. In addition to the public events there will be school workshops for primary and secondary level during the week of the Festival, including a range of lectures and panel discussions on interesting topics such as climate change and the environment, secret life of bees and their importance to our survival, adaptability of nature, health, exercise and nutrition, our solar system, chemistry magic and much more that links the relevance of Science in our everyday lives.

BASTILLE announce series of special ‘Bad Blood X’ shows 2023

2023 marks the 10th Anniversary of Bastille’s chart-conquering, twice No.1 debut album, 'BadBlood’.

In celebration of its release the band have announced a series of very special one-off shows next summer, giving fans the opportunity to hear the album played live in its entirety alongside other fan favorites.

Hailed as a trailblazing album, ‘Bad Blood’ featured the international hit, ‘Pompei and became the biggest-selling digital album of 2013. Bastille became that year’s biggest-selling global breakthrough act, with over 1 billion Spotify streams earning them the British Breakthrough Act award at the 2014 BRITS, along with two Grammy nominations. Since then, ‘Bad Blood’ has gone on to achieve triple platinum status!

In 2022, Bastille released their fourth album, the No.1, critically acclaimed record, ‘Give Me The Future’. The album is filled with danceable dreamscapes, providing an escapist universe where you can travel back and forward in time to be anyone, do anything, and embrace a new wave of technology, which enables us to get lost inside our imagination.

Earlier this year the band completed an extensive sold-out UK arena tour, followed by sold-out shows in both the US and South America. Next up they take the, ‘Give Me The Future’ tour to Europe playing thirteen shows across 10 countries, including Ireland at The Dublin Trinity Summer Series on June 28.

TICKETS €49.90 ON SALE FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4

TO DO

Experience PIGTOWN

Wednesday 9- Saturday 12 November

23 years since Pigtown dazzled audiences with its Limerick premiere, College Players theatre company will recreate the magic of Mike Finn’s Pigtown at the Lime Tree Theatre.

TO LISTEN

REEVAH ‘Call Me Up’ (pictured above)

Reevah, from Derry, Northern Ireland, has earned tastemaker acclaim, international airplay and streaming support in Ireland, the UK, the USA and beyond. Reevah’s fresh sound is a vibrant rush of alt-pop meets evocative ‘80s and indie-rock!

TO SEE

LISA O NEILL @ DOLANS.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 16

Lisa has quietly built a reputation for herself on the Irish and International scenes and now has a growing following with her unique folk sound, strong song-writing and distinctive voice. She was also asked to contribute two songs to the Peaky Blinders soundtrack, one of which ‘All the Tired Horses’ was the closing track to the whole series.