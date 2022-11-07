In Pictures: Limerick graduates celebrate at TUS conferring ceremonies

DOZENS of Limerick graduates were among those who were conferred by the Technological University of the Shannon during the first in-person ceremonies since Covid-19.
Over 3,500 graduates from six campuses received their parchments during nine difference ceremonies in Limerick and Athlone.
In his keynote address, Professor Vincent Cunnane, president of TUS, remarked that the new graduates had seen more change over the course of their studies, than students had seen for previous generations.
Professor Cunnane also noted that Technological Universities are an innovation, potentially allowing society to get ahead of future challenges rather than just responding after they happen.
