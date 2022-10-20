Healthy Living: Support menopause naturally

OCTOBER 18 was World Menopause Day which takes place to raise awareness, break the stigma and highlight the support options available for improving health and wellbeing during this time of transition. Most women in the western world are affected by some of the symptoms - mood swings, low libido, thinning bones, insomnia, and forgetfulness. Hot flushes and night sweats are experienced by more than 85% of menopausal women with varying degree of severity up to ten years after their last period.

These symptoms are linked with a drop in Estrogen and Progesterone levels that follows the cessation of ovulation. For example, Estrogen helps lift our mood so, when levels drop, we may feel depressed. Scientists are not sure exactly what causes hot flushes, but they occur because due to the hormonal imbalances the brain somehow decides that the body is overheated and responds by increasing the blood flow through the skin. Night sweats often cause frequent interruption of sleep, contributing to fatigue.

The repair and maintenance system of bones is mainly controlled by hormones, including estrogen and progesterone, regulating osteoclasts and osteoblasts which break down old bone cells, replacing them with new. As levels of these hormones fall, bones begin to deteriorate and lose density. Osteoporosis literally means: “bone that has holes”.

Long-term poor diet, emotional stress, and lack of exercise may lead to an increase in menopausal symptoms. Hormone replacement therapy has been a lifeline for many women; however, no medicines are without their side effects, therefore natural therapies should be sought first that help to support the transition and overall long-term health.

To help ease hot flushes, stop eating foods that are likely to trigger or worsen them, such as stimulants - especially at night. Blood sugar imbalances are also linked to more frequent hot flushes. Avoid snacking on sugary foods – choose wholefoods, including protein and healthy fats in each meal. This will help balance your moods also. Sage is known for its body temperature regulating properties and can overcome hot flushes within a couple of weeks.

To help calm the hormone imbalances, phyto-estrogenic foods should be part of everyday diet, such as beans, lentils, fennel seeds and ground flax seeds. Herbal remedies containing red clover, dong quai, maca and evening primrose oil further help to counteract the dropping hormones, while stress supporting ashwagandha, Rhodiola and Siberian ginseng support energy, sleep and mental focus.

Studies show that supplementing large doses of Calcium can lead to hardening of the arteries and kidney damage. Calcium is best supplied by mineral rich foods, other than dairy products, such as dark green vegetables, sea vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and dried fruit such as figs. In any case, Vitamin K2 is of utmost necessity to ensure the calcium gets into the bones, not lodged into soft tissues. As digestion is declining with age, it needs to be boosted every day for best absorption. Taking raw cider vinegar or bitter herbs before main meals can ensure you get the most out of your delicious, nutritious food.