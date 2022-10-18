Limerick Pharmacists to gather to discuss community care

PHARMACISTS from across Limerick will gather this week for an Irish Pharmacy Union meeting focused on growing the healthcare pharmacies can provide in communities.

The meeting will be attended by many of the over 100 pharmacists currently based in Limerick.

Key items on the agenda will be expanding the availability of contraception in pharmacies, the need for a Chief Pharmaceutical Officer in Ireland and proposals on how to address a growing shortage of pharmacists in Ireland.

The meeting will take place at the Castletroy Park Hotel on Thursday, October 20.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, IPU President Dermot Twomey said: "Community pharmacy is the most accessible part of the healthcare system.

"Each year there are 78 million visits to community pharmacy outlets, or 19 visits per annum per man, woman, and child in the State.

"Community pharmacy is at the heart of practically every community with over half of the Irish population living within one kilometre of their local pharmacy.

"A key priority for the IPU is providing women in Limerick with convenient access to oral contraception without prescription direct from a pharmacy.

"This is already available to women in the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and other countries, Ireland should not be an outlier."

Concluding Mr Twomey reminded the people of Limerick to think pharmacy for their healthcare needs: "With over 1,900 pharmacies nationwide the pharmacy sector is at the heart of providing healthcare in every single community.

"Pharmacies provide a wide range of services from general advice on healthcare and medicines, to treating minor ailments, providing winter flu vaccinations and conducting a variety of health screenings.

"Your pharmacist is always happy to help and provide whatever advice you may require".