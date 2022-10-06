Search

06 Oct 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Autumn nights make for fashion delights

A limited amount of tickets, priced at €20, are available for the inaugural Ahane NS Fashion Show on Thursday, October 13 at the Castletroy Park Hotel | Picture: Diarmuid O’Donovan

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

06 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

WE USED to take it for granted but not any more. The last few weeks have seen the return of so many big events and it’s been wonderful to see big crowds back face-to-face especially in the fashion world.
I was delighted to see the return of the fabulous Brown Thomas show which was held in The East Room Restaurant, Plassey House at the University of Limerick. As the Autumn light shone through the sash windows, the models gracefully showcased the A/W collection from Brown Thomas Limerick. Some of the world’s top fashion labels were showcased including one of my favourites, MaxMara.
The audience attending the fashion show looked so glamorous, a lot of them wearing the new season Autumn/Winter collection from Brown Thomas Limerick.

Butterfly Ball
ON ANOTHER note, it was fantastic to see the wonderful Butterfly Ball back in aid of Mid-Western Cancer Foundation. Returning to the Radisson Blu Hotel after three years, you can imagine the atmosphere in the room with so many supporting such a great cause. The entertainment provided by James Sexton was fantastic with everyone participating in the fun and games.

Pictured above attending the The Mid-Western Cancer Foundation Butterfly Ball in the Radisson Hotel were Lisa Tracey, Mid-Western Cancer Centre, Grace Flynn, Pallaskenry, Celia Holman Lee, Ursula O'Doherty, Dooradoyle, Jackie Kearney, Castletroy, Shirley Rocca Pires, Ennis road and Sheila O'Driscoll, Corbally | Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22


The glamour on the night was spectacular with everyone pushing the boat out when it came to style. Ger and I had a wonderful night and were so happy to support such a wonderful cause.

Ahane NS fashion show
AND FINALLY, a night not to be missed is a showcase of fashion and craft which takes place in the Castletroy Park Hotel on October 13.The show is in aid of Ahane National School.
Some of the top fashion boutiques and designers will participate on the night. The show will feature Holman Lee models and also taking to the catwalk will be parents, staff and pupils . A limited number of tickets, priced at €20, are available via Eventbrite or from the school on 061 335101.
Chat soon!
Celia Xx

