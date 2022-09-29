Green Fingers: A little work in your Limerick garden for great Spring colours

THIS is the ideal time of year to buy and plant Spring flowering bulbs. Each year there are exciting new varieties to try. You also have the old reliable favourites. So, whatever your need, there are some bulbs to suit your situation.



Snowdrops

The first bulbs usually to flower are Snowdrops. These flower, generally, starting in the third week of January. Snowdrops are an important source of food for early emerging pollinating insects. The nodding cups of flowers are small but really beautiful and intricate when viewed close up. Snowdrops are actually quite tough plants. They will do well even if planted underneath mature trees. Over time they will form clumps which eventually will create a carpet effect.

Crocus

The Snowdrop flowers are closely followed by Crocus flowers, especially the smaller species varieties. The species varieties flower earlier in the year but have smaller flowers. Not many people know but it is from a species variety of Crocus (Crocus sativus) that the spice Saffron is gathered. The Saffron itself is gathered by hand from the stamen or ‘inner-part’ of the flower. This laborious task is well worth it as Saffron commands a price per weight greater than Gold. If you want larger flowers from spring bulbs you will have to wait a few months for the likes of Hyacinths to flower.

Tulips

Spring wouldn’t be the same without tulips. The beautiful flowers of these showy bulbs come in almost every colour imaginable, from pale pastels to hot, vibrant shades. They are perfect for adding colour to borders in April and May and grow very well in pots. Many gardeners plant new bulbs each autumn to ensure a good display. If you're growing tulips in pots, you need to plant fresh bulbs each year.

Some tulips flower earlier than others – early flowering varieties bloom from late March to April, mid-season in April to May, and late-flowering ones bloom in May. You can prolong your displays by growing a mix of different types. You can also mix flower shapes, heights and colours. Combining tulips can be quite an art but you can buy ready-selected mixes to grow, at the garden centre or online.

Daffodils

Daffodils (Narcissus) are spring bulbs that brighten our gardens and herald the arrival of longer, brighter days ahead. There are many different varieties, some flowering as early as January and others as late as early May.

Daffodils range in height from about 5cm up to 45cm and, come in a variety of colours and forms apart from the usual yellow trumpets

Plant daffodil bulbs in autumn in moist but well-drained soil in full sun. They work well with a variety of other spring flowers, including wallflowers and primulas, and are perfect for a spring pot display. Deadhead after flowering and let the foliage die down naturally, for the best display the following spring.

Contact James

james.vaughan1020@gmail.com