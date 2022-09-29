Search

29 Sept 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Ploughing on for another year Limerick!

We provided a feast of fashion over three days at the Ploughing Championships

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

29 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

WHAT AN incredible three days we had at the National Ploughing Championships.
A group of us from the Holman Lee Agency were among the 277,000 people who attended the big gig. It was all hands on deck as we presented three fashion shows a day to the huge attendances in the fashion dome with boutiques and designers featured from all over the country.

Tailored suits are a big hit this autumn- winter season with the power blazer a real must-have. And yes, shoulder pads are back!


There was lots going on in the fashion dome over the three days including the best dressed lady and gent competition. Aisling Stack from Listowel won the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady Competition - her prize was an exclusive weekend break in the luxurious Wineport Lodge Hotel in Westmeath. Tipperary’s Gavin Clarke was awarded a €500 voucher from Manleys Menswear in Athy, Co Kildare.
The fashion houses from all over the country were a pleasure to work with as we showcased autumn-winter collections including fantastic winter coats in green and burnt orange.

The dress continues to be the star of the show in wonderful winter prints. Knitwear of course was very prominent for the autumn with the Aran cable knit being one of the big fashion stories. Menswear was also on show and this season it seems to be as colourful as the ladies.
Gone is the black tux jacket for himself - it’s now being replaced by burnt orange and burgundy - think Daniel Craig in his pink tux jacket at the premiere of the last James Bond movie. That’s fashion for you!
Chat next week
Xx Celia

