My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Limerick fashion luncheon raises vital funds

IT WAS so fantastic to be back at the luncheon in aid of the ISPCC Childline Service. Unfortunately, the event hasn’t taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic but thankfully this year it was able to go ahead and it was hosted in the beautiful surrounds of the InterContinental Hotel Dublin.

The Brown Thomas ISPCC fashion luncheon is one of the best supported and most anticipated events on the Irish fashion calendar and there was lots of style to be seen on and off the catwalk.

It was wonderful to meet top Irish female singer-songwriter Lyra once again!



Shelly Corkery rocked a Prada ensemble which featured AW22’s hottest top, a white tank top. The Brown Thomas fashion buying director made a statement wearing a pencil skirt with an evocative medley of mixed materials from the satin panel to the sheer hem red embroidery. She teamed this with a boxy blazer and a pair of pink Prada heels.

I had the pleasure of meeting Irish singer Lyra who I had previously met in the RTE studios last season when we were both involved in the cook up for Christmas Day. At the Brown Thomas ISPCC fashion luncheon she was looking fabulous in a striking head to toe red ensemble. It was great to have a chat with Pippa O’Connor and Claudine Keane. Both were wearing long sleeve floral dresses with high collar necklines and they both looked fantastic. Annette Rocca and Jane Givins also looked super wearing over the knee dresses. Also looking stunning was Limerick woman Eimear Danahar in an absolutely beautiful dress with a magnificent shoulder line and puffed sleeve.

It was one of those great days of fashion and style when everything seemed to come together.

Chat soon

XxCelia