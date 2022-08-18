Search

18 Aug 2022

Louise Loves: Three epic gigs in Limerick this weekend

Paolo Nutini released his fourth album, Last Night in the Bittersweet, in May

Reporter:

Louise Cantillon

18 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

THE CORONAS
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
KING JOHN'S CASTLE
With numerous multi-platinum albums under their belt and a reputation for being one of the most consistent and impressive live acts in the country for over a decade, it is no surprise that even an unfortunately named virus could not stop them!
True Love Waited, and this August The Coronas take centre stage again, for the right reasons…

DENISE CHAILA
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
LIVE AT THE CASTLE
The unrivalled Denise Chaila - an artist about whom music site Earmilk commented is “perhaps the best thing to emerge from a hip-hop scene already teeming with talent!”
Coming to mainstream attention with her 2020 hit single ‘Chaila’, our Limerick spoken word queen is already a recipient of Ireland’s highest music award, the Choice Music Prize album of the year award, for her debut mixtape ‘Go Bravely’.
With support from La Boom on the night, Chaila will rock out King Johns Castle, as only she can!

PAOLO NUTINI
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
Live At The Milk Market
What a win for Limerick! A special opportunity to see one of British music’s biggest success stories live in action. Two of his three albums to date, ‘Sunny Side Up’ and ‘Caustic Love’, have hit #1 on the UK album charts as he amassed 8 million global album sales, 8 million UK single sales, and 1.5 billion global streams. The Ivor Novello winner and multiple BRIT Award nominee has also collected a remarkable 18 Platinum certifications in the UK alone. Paolo has previously headlined festivals including Glastonbury’s Other Stage and Benicàssim, as well as huge arena shows at London’s O2 and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Beauty and the beach!
Miss Limerick Emily Maunsell rolls up her sleeves for the Miss Ireland 2022 nationwide beach and waterways clean-up! 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title put their collective strength and unity together to co-ordinate a big beach clean-up all over Ireland. Miss Limerick Emily Maunsell (21) from Limerick City gathered her friends and family to do a clean-up at Clonea beach Dungarven, in co. Waterford.

Limerick band Hermitage Green 'very frustrated' as big US tour cancelled

Miss Ireland 2022, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, this year, the over-riding theme for Miss Ireland is ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship. Each of the finalists all over Ireland gathered all of their friends and families to help make a real impact and highlight the importance of communities coming together to protect Ireland's beautiful coastlines!

TO DO
GET OUTDOORS!
Enjoy what is left of this sunny and dry weather. Limerick has so many great attractions and natural beauty spots. Check out @reececreed recommendations for fun in the sun on SPIN’s Instagram page. @spinsouthwest

TO LISTEN
GEMMA COX – IMMUNE (pictured above) 
22-year-old Dublin based singer songwriter and pianist Gemma Cox opens her next chapter with the release of her latest single “immune’. A lovely bop.

TO SEE
DENISE CHAILA @King John’s Castle.
Saturday August 20.
This will be a gig to remember. Irelands fasting rising star is set to play an iconic set at one of Limerick’s coolest venues!

