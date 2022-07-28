Search

28 Jul 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: French-inspired fashion takes flight in Limerick

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: French-inspired fashion takes flight in Limerick

Hats off! Model Olivia Martin shows a stunning design by Aoife Harrison Designer who is one of the country's top milliners

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

28 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

WHAT can only be described as an amazing show of creativity was hosted in St Mary’s Cathedral as part of The Limerick Bastille Day Wild Geese Festival.
Among those whose work was featured on the night was our very own Stephen Lynch, founder of Bowman Lynch Designs.
The stunning creations include bespoke dresses for occasional wear for ladies which are handmade by Stephen and are 100% sustainable designs.

Deirdre Collins' inspiration comes from the Galway shawl


Another Irish designer to feature was Paul Costelloe who has links to Limerick and has had a huge influence on British and Irish fashion. His collection was a showstopper!
Deidre Collins, a former graduate of the Mallow College of Design and Tailoring also featured. Her inspiration comes from the Galway shawl and her creations looked sublime against the backdrop of the cathedral.

Daily shuttle bus service opens for Limerick Greenway users

Also showcasing was the fantastic Niall Tyrrell, a couture designer based in Dublin. Niall offers a ready-to-wear and made-to-order bespoke couture service with his collection every season. His talent has seen him commissioned to design for several Oscar, Golden Globes and Grammy attendees.
Creations from Aoife Harrison Design also went down a treat. Aoife is one of the country’s top milliners who weaves her magic using the creativity of feathers.
Chat next week, Celia
xxx

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media