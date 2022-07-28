My Week with Celia Holman Lee: French-inspired fashion takes flight in Limerick

WHAT can only be described as an amazing show of creativity was hosted in St Mary’s Cathedral as part of The Limerick Bastille Day Wild Geese Festival.

Among those whose work was featured on the night was our very own Stephen Lynch, founder of Bowman Lynch Designs.

The stunning creations include bespoke dresses for occasional wear for ladies which are handmade by Stephen and are 100% sustainable designs.

Deirdre Collins' inspiration comes from the Galway shawl



Another Irish designer to feature was Paul Costelloe who has links to Limerick and has had a huge influence on British and Irish fashion. His collection was a showstopper!

Deidre Collins, a former graduate of the Mallow College of Design and Tailoring also featured. Her inspiration comes from the Galway shawl and her creations looked sublime against the backdrop of the cathedral.

Also showcasing was the fantastic Niall Tyrrell, a couture designer based in Dublin. Niall offers a ready-to-wear and made-to-order bespoke couture service with his collection every season. His talent has seen him commissioned to design for several Oscar, Golden Globes and Grammy attendees.

Creations from Aoife Harrison Design also went down a treat. Aoife is one of the country’s top milliners who weaves her magic using the creativity of feathers.

Chat next week, Celia

xxx