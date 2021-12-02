Search

02 Dec 2021

Green Fingers: Blooming good ideas for the holiday season

Green Fingers: Blooming good ideas for the holiday season

Is it even Christmas without Poinsettia?

Reporter:

James Vaughan

If you have been in the supermarkets or shops lately you will see more and more plants for sale.
Many of these plants are grown because they are in flower around Christmas time. Some of these plants last years and years. I have a Christmas Cactus at home that I have had for many years.


Poinsettia
Probably the first Christmas plant people think of is the Poinsettia. Traditionally these would have been available only in red. Now there are many variations such as white and even pink. Because these plants have so many large leaves that they require a lot of water. Poinsettia actually comes from the tropics. They survive here only indoors with the added benefit of central heating.
I have been asked many times over the years how to look after these plants after Christmas. The truth is that it is very difficult to get them to survive one year through to the next. My approach has always been to buy them as temporary additions to the Christmas festivities.

Christmas Cactus
These are available in a large variety - but most usually sold in pink. They are a curious plant - this is a cactus but they do not have spikes and they do not grow in the desert. They actually grow in tropical rain forest. They are known as ‘epiphytic’ plants, meaning that they do not grow in the ground. In fact, they grow high up in trees. They grow on branches of large trees in the jungle where they receive more sunlight. These plants can grow for many years if looked after properly.
The biggest issue with houseplants over Christmas and winter in general is over-watering. If plants are over-watered then they are much more likely to lose leaves and even rot and die.
Cyclamen
In terms of Cyclamen, they can be planted indoors as well as outdoors. They grow from a type of bulb and so can live for many years. If you look after them, you can enjoy them from year to year. They are available in a variety of colours from pure white through to cerise pink. They are also ever so lightly scented. All houseplants benefit from rain-water – if it is at all possible I would suggest that you only water houseplants with untreated rain-water.

Flowering Bulbs
Hyacinths are probably the most often seen flowering bulbs at Christmas time. They offer vibrant colour with a very nice scent. Only a couple of flowers provide enough fragrance for the average living room. Once Christmas is over you can plant any Hyacinth bulbs in the ground outside and, with a little luck, they will flower year after year.

Contact James
james.vaughan1020@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media