Appeal to shoppers to support Limerick businesses this Christmas

Ahead of the last shopping weekend before Christmas, Limerick people are being encouraged to think Limerick, to shop local and stay safe.

With just eight shopping days remaining, Limerick City and County Council and Limerick Chamber have issued a joint appeal to people to support Limerick businesses and to remember all the basic safety precautions when out and about.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, said: “This Christmas will be a Christmas like no other, so everyone is being encouraged to think local and to shop in Limerick when buying Christmas presents. It is encouraging to see businesses back trading and doing so well in the run up to Christmas Day. But it is hugely important that we continue to follow the guidelines as Covid-19 remains with us."

Shopping is at the top of many people's agenda with queues forming outside shops and bustling crowds on some streets. It is important therefore that everyone continues to follow public health guidelines including those around social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

Commenting on the final rush, Dee Ryan, Limerick Chamber CEO said: “2020 has hit our retail and hospitality businesses particularly badly but the Limerick business community has shown remarkable resilience. The support that has been shown by Limerick people for local employers and teams has been heart-warming, It reflects the high quality service on offer in the city and county and also the loyalty of the Limerick public."

Ms Ryan is also appealing to those who in intend socialising over the next week to chose a regulated settings such as a hotel, restaurant or gastro-pub.”

“With so much work having been done in November to supress the virus, it is essential that we keep our guard up to ensure a healthy, safe and happy Christmas for us all,” she said.

For those who might prefer to shop online or click and collect, they are being reminded that Limerick.ie/Shop is a virtual local marketplace, featuring more than local 240 businesses, Christmas gifts can be bought.

“We all have a choice, so let our choice this year be Limerick and local. Let’s continue to shop, dine and meet in a sociably responsible manner so that 2021 can be the bright hope we all looking forward to and deserve," said Mayor Collins.

To support and accommodate shoppers, Limerick City and County Council has built out additional footpaths to allow for more space and on-street dining.

Three Park & Stride locations have also been opened providing hundreds of free car parking spaces in.

These are located at Cleeve’s Site, O’Callaghan Strand; Limerick City and County Council Car Park, via Nicholas Street and the Irish Rail Depot, Roxboro Road.

Parking in the city centre is also available on-street and in multi-storey car parks.