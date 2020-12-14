Every Little Helps: Major retailer confirms 24-hour shopping in Limerick this Christmas

A second retailer has confirmed some of its Limerick stores will remain open 24 hours a day during Christmas week.

Tesco Ireland says it will extend opening hours across more than 40 of its stores nationwide to support a safe and easy shopping experience for customers during the festive season.

The company says its stores at the Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle and in Newcastle West will remain open from 6am on Monday, December 21 until 7pm on Christmas Eve, December 24.

For the duration of Christmas week, Tesco will be providing priority access to stores for customers who are over 65, family carers and those who are extremely medically vulnerable.

“The safety of colleagues and customers remains our number one priority and we continue to make changes within our stores as we prepare for the Christmas trading period. We hope that these extended hours, up to 24 hours in 40 of our larger stores during Christmas week, will help make the shopping trip easier for our customers. Our store teams have gone above and beyond this year and we acknowledge their continued hard work in helping serve our shoppers this Christmas," said Kari Daniels, CEO, Tesco Ireland.

In order to comply with public health guidelines, customers are encouraged to consider shopping earlier, at off-peak times (pre 11am, post 7pm) and to shop alone where possible.

Dunnes Stores has also announced its store at Jetland will remain open 24-hours-a-day from 7am Monday while it's store at Childers Road will do likewise from 7am on Tuesday.

The HSE is appealing to all shoppers to wear masks, to regularly use hand sanatiser and to avoid large crowds where possible to minimise the spread of Covid-19.