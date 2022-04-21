Search

21 Apr 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: The only reason to be blue this summer

Sophia wears a stunning jumpsuit with short sleeves and an adjustable drawcord tie waist

Celia Holman Lee

21 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

IT IS wonderful to see the kaleidoscope of colour in all the fashion boutiques at the moment. One colour that’s a real firm favourite for spring/summer is blue - and there are so many shades to choose from!
The jumpsuit is going nowhere and seems to be more popular than ever before! Sophia wears a stunning design with short sleeves and adjustable drawcord tie waist. Pair with some pumps for a super stylish look. Another gorgeous shade of blue was showcased in the form of a double breasted, bonded pea coat which is both flattering and versatile.
We themed it with linen wide leg trousers - a versatile summer staple. You can also pair this with trainers or the go-to sandal. The pea coat also looks wonderful with a skirt! A very popular look as modelled by Aoife is the eye-catching western jacket. We’ve teamed it with a simple white T-shirt that’s essential for any wardrobe.
Linen trousers are easy to wear and super comfortable and these trousers are very flattering on, with the wide leg shape.
Another winner is this stunning blue floral asymmetrical hem shirt dress which makes for a great wardrobe staple. Worn by Sophia, it will take you everywhere including the races - all you need is the glamorous fedora hat.
All are available from Oxendales.ie.

