My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Fab fashion is ready to spring ahead

WHAT a fantastic day we all had on International Women’s Day fundraising for the Children’s Grief Centre in Adare Manor.

The Children’s Grief Centre is a free support service for children who have experienced a loss through bereavement, separation or divorce. It was actually my first big outing in two years. Everyone looked so well and so glamorous, it was a very joyful day and for such an incredible cause.

I'm a huge fan of Sr Helen Culhane who is the CEO of the Children’s Grief Centre. The work they are doing is phenomenal and we will all continue to support this important charity. Well done to everyone involved on the day.

Laurel Hill Fashion show

At this stage the Laurel Hill Fashion Show must be one of the longest running fashion shows in the country.

This year it is being held on April 7 at the Strand Hotel in Limerick. It has been a platform for some of the top fashion houses in the county to showcase their spring/ summer collections.

This season will be no exception as some of the top boutiques, menswear and ladies wear taking part. The highlight every year are the students who model the latest looks in debs wear and sportswear and lots more f

It is a huge fundraiser every year for the Laurel Hill School. I hope to see you all on the night for a fantastic evening of fashion and fun.

BT Spring/Summer collections

I was recently invited by Brown Thomas to the launch of the spring/summer collections at the recently refurbished Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary.

Set within a magnificent regal manor dating back to 1732, and with views of the iconic Rock of Cashel, this landmark address has been restored to create a truly desirable destination hotel in the heart of Ireland.

It is truly spectacular, I would advise any of you to pay a visit. My purpose was, of course, to view the gorgeous collections on show from the Brown Thomas shops from Stella McCartney, Max Mara, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and of course Alexander McQueen.

A busy few days, its great to be out and about again. Chat to you all again soon.

-Celia xx