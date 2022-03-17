My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Dresses that will impress this spring

The sleeve has become a key statement this spring and a billowing sleeve adds a touch of real femininity
STYLE and comfort are at the heart of spring/summer collections in all the boutiques across our city and county this season.
The dress seems to be everyone's favourite at the moment! Joyful colours, prints and shapes are the look for the season when it comes to dressing up.
With all the cancellations of events like weddings and communions and with us all having been locked away in loungewear for so long, we want to go out and be seen. And when it comes to the dress, once you find a shape that flatters you, you can make that dress work for so many occasions.
The long tea dress, as it is known, is one of the biggest sellers in the fashion boutiques at the moment because of its wearability. Most are below the knee, which we all seem to like; the necklines are quite flattering and, of course, sleeves seem to be a key statement whether it’s a full sleeve, a billowing sleeve or to the elbow. Happy shopping ladies!
