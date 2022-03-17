Search

17 Mar 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Dresses that will impress this spring

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Dresses that will impress this spring

The sleeve has become a key statement this spring and a billowing sleeve adds a touch of real femininity

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

17 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

STYLE and comfort are at the heart of spring/summer collections in all the boutiques across our city and county this season.
The dress seems to be everyone's favourite at the moment! Joyful colours, prints and shapes are the look for the season when it comes to dressing up.
With all the cancellations of events like weddings and communions and with us all having been locked away in loungewear for so long, we want to go out and be seen. And when it comes to the dress, once you find a shape that flatters you, you can make that dress work for so many occasions.
The long tea dress, as it is known, is one of the biggest sellers in the fashion boutiques at the moment because of its wearability. Most are below the knee, which we all seem to like; the necklines are quite flattering and, of course, sleeves seem to be a key statement whether it’s a full sleeve, a billowing sleeve or to the elbow. Happy shopping ladies!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media