10 Mar 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Colour is key for spring

Bold prints aren't for everyone but when they are done right, like they are here, they really look fantastic!

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

10 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

WITH First Holy Communions and confirmations just around the corner, thoughts are not alone turning to the all-important white dress for the little girls but also to what outfits the mums, aunts, sisters and friends should wear.
I know I’ve said it again and again in recent weeks, but colour is key for spring 2022. Also, there is a real emphasis on outfits that will take you seamlessly from morning to evening.
Prints are huge this season and you’re also going to see lots of pussy-bow blouses and palazzo pants. But if bright tones really aren’t your thing, then tan and nudes are making a real comeback, with different shades being layered over one another in both the clothes and accessories.
This week’s fabulous looks were featured on the RTE Today Show and are from boutiques and fashion stores in Ennis.

