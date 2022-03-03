My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Who is ready for a colourful spring?

COLOUR is a great place to start if you're shopping for spring/summer!

After nearly two years of an absence of big events like the best dressed lady competitions at all the race days, it’s time to turn over a new leaf and enjoy getting dolled up again. All the big meetings like Punchestown, the Dubai Irish Derby, the Killarney Races and, of course, the Galway Races are back, so why not go all out this season?

Colour is the new black and shots of bright shades are the way to go. As you can see from the fabulous pictures, tailoring is a must if you have an occasion coming up. It’s all about choosing one colour in a midi or in a suit and then coordinating with a shoe and a handbag in a similar tone. I'm loving the variety of colours in the spring/summer collections that are in our stores and being created by our talented local designers. One such designer is Marion Murphy Cooney in Nenagh whose collection features on today’s fashion page. Her collection has a renewed sense of freshness coming into spring/summer. Colour is the one thing you can wear no matter what age you are, and I find the older you get, colour becomes one of your best friends when it comes to fashion. Happy shopping ladies!